Global PVC Resins Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), together with polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS) and ABS, are collectively referred to as the five general-purpose resins. PVC has the characteristics of flame retardancy, abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, electrical insulation and easy processing. It is one of the most widely used plastic varieties in industry, construction, agriculture, daily life, packaging, electricity, and public utilities.
Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) occurs as white, amorphous, odourless powder. Two types of PVC homopolymer are produced: rigid resins which are inflexible and hard; and flexible resins which contain a large proportion of plasticiser to make them soft and can be stretched. Products made from rigid PVC include pipe and conduit and roofing tiles. Flexible PVC finds outlets in wire and cable coating, flooring, coated fabrics and shower curtains. Other outlets for flexible PVC are film and sheet and flooring.
Global PVC Resins market key players include Shin-Etsu Chemical, Westlake Chemical, Formosa Plastics, etc. The top three players hold about 20% of global shares. China is the biggest market, which hold about 30% shares of the global market. Ethylene process PVC Resins is the key type, with a share over 65%. Pipes, Profiles and Fittings is the main application, which has about 60% shares.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global PVC Resins Market
In 2020, the global PVC Resins market size was US$ 40490 million and it is expected to reach US$ 56440 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.
Global PVC Resins Scope and Market Size
PVC Resins market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the PVC Resins market is segmented into
Ethylene Process
Calcium Carbide Process
Segment by Application, the PVC Resins market is segmented into
Pipes, Profiles and Fittings
Films and Sheets
Wires and Cables
Flooring and Coating
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and PVC Resins Market Share Analysis
PVC Resins market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, PVC Resins product introduction, recent developments, PVC Resins sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Westlake Chemical
Formosa Plastics
Inovyn
Orbia
Oxy
Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical
Xinjiang Tianye Group
Beiyuan Chemical
Hanwha Chemical
LG Chem
Kem One
Vynova
Tianjin Dagu Chemical
Junzheng Group
Reliance Industries
Braskem
Hongda Xingye
SCG Chemicals
Taiyo Vinyl
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PVC Resins Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PVC Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Ethylene Process
1.2.3 Calcium Carbide Process
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PVC Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Pipes, Profiles and Fittings
1.3.3 Films and Sheets
1.3.4 Wires and Cables
1.3.5 Flooring and Coating
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global PVC Resins Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global PVC Resins Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global PVC Resins Sales 2016-2027
2.2 PVC Resins Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 PVC Resins Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global PVC Resins Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global PVC Resins Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global PVC Resins Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 PVC Resins Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global PVC Resins Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global PVC Resins Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global PVC Resins Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global PVC Resins by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top PVC Resins Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global PVC Resins Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Gl
