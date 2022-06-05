Global PVC Resins Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC), together with polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polystyrene (PS) and ABS, are collectively referred to as the five general-purpose resins. PVC has the characteristics of flame retardancy, abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, electrical insulation and easy processing. It is one of the most widely used plastic varieties in industry, construction, agriculture, daily life, packaging, electricity, and public utilities.

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) occurs as white, amorphous, odourless powder. Two types of PVC homopolymer are produced: rigid resins which are inflexible and hard; and flexible resins which contain a large proportion of plasticiser to make them soft and can be stretched. Products made from rigid PVC include pipe and conduit and roofing tiles. Flexible PVC finds outlets in wire and cable coating, flooring, coated fabrics and shower curtains. Other outlets for flexible PVC are film and sheet and flooring.

Global PVC Resins market key players include Shin-Etsu Chemical, Westlake Chemical, Formosa Plastics, etc. The top three players hold about 20% of global shares. China is the biggest market, which hold about 30% shares of the global market. Ethylene process PVC Resins is the key type, with a share over 65%. Pipes, Profiles and Fittings is the main application, which has about 60% shares.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PVC Resins Market

In 2020, the global PVC Resins market size was US$ 40490 million and it is expected to reach US$ 56440 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

Global PVC Resins Scope and Market Size

PVC Resins market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Resins market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the PVC Resins market is segmented into

Ethylene Process

Calcium Carbide Process

Segment by Application, the PVC Resins market is segmented into

Pipes, Profiles and Fittings

Films and Sheets

Wires and Cables

Flooring and Coating

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and PVC Resins Market Share Analysis

PVC Resins market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, PVC Resins product introduction, recent developments, PVC Resins sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Westlake Chemical

Formosa Plastics

Inovyn

Orbia

Oxy

Xinjiang Zhontai Chemical

Xinjiang Tianye Group

Beiyuan Chemical

Hanwha Chemical

LG Chem

Kem One

Vynova

Tianjin Dagu Chemical

Junzheng Group

Reliance Industries

Braskem

Hongda Xingye

SCG Chemicals

Taiyo Vinyl

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVC Resins Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PVC Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ethylene Process

1.2.3 Calcium Carbide Process

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PVC Resins Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Pipes, Profiles and Fittings

1.3.3 Films and Sheets

1.3.4 Wires and Cables

1.3.5 Flooring and Coating

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global PVC Resins Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global PVC Resins Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global PVC Resins Sales 2016-2027

2.2 PVC Resins Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 PVC Resins Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global PVC Resins Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global PVC Resins Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global PVC Resins Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 PVC Resins Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global PVC Resins Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global PVC Resins Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global PVC Resins Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global PVC Resins by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top PVC Resins Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global PVC Resins Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Gl

