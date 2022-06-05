Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Micronized polyethylene wax is the product of polyethylene wax after micronization processing. During the production of polyethylene, a small amount of oligomers, namely low molecular weight polyethylene, is also produced, which is also called high molecular wax and abbreviated as polyethylene wax. Because of its excellent cold resistance, heat resistance, chemical resistance and abrasion resistance, it has been widely used.

The method of micronization can use Jet-Microniser or Microniser/Classifier production process, that is, the coarse wax is gradually broken into particles after violently colliding with each other at high speed. It is collected by the centrifugal force and blown out under weightlessness.

The major players in global and Chinese micronized polyethylene waxes market include Clariant, Honeywell, BASF, etc. These three companies account for more than 50% of the global market share. Europe and North America are the main markets?accounting for approximately 70% shares. Oxidized polyethylene wax powder is the main type, with a share over 80%. At present, micronized polyethylene wax is mainly used in coatings, and this application accounts for about 80% of the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Market

In 2020, the global Micronized Polyethylene Wax market size was US$ 306 million and it is expected to reach US$ 392.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Scope and Market Size

Micronized Polyethylene Wax market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Micronized Polyethylene Wax market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Micronized Polyethylene Wax market is segmented into

Polyethylene Wax Powder

Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Powder

Segment by Application, the Micronized Polyethylene Wax market is segmented into

Coating

Inks

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Micronized Polyethylene Wax Market Share Analysis

Micronized Polyethylene Wax market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Micronized Polyethylene Wax product introduction, recent developments, Micronized Polyethylene Wax sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Clariant

BASF

Honeywell

Lubrizol

Deuteron

Ceronas

MUNZING

Shamrock Technologies

Nanjing Tianshi New Material

Shanghai Jiaoer Wax

Jiangxi Longhai Chemical

Kunshan Xinkui Chem

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Micronized Polyethylene Wax Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyethylene Wax Powder

1.2.3 Oxidized Polyethylene Wax Powder

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Coating

1.3.3 Inks

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Micronized Polyethylene Wax Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Micronized Polyethylene Wax Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Micronized Polyethylene Wax Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Micronized Polyethylene Wax Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Glob

