Global Polycarbonate Panel Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Polycarbonate panels are made from a highly durable material as polycarbonate is one of the strongest plastics around, meaning that they are ideal for glazing greenhouses, porch windows and conservatory roofing.
Global Polycarbonate Panel key players include Sabic, Palram Industries, Verzatec Group, UG-Plast, Jiasida Sunsheet, Gallina, etc. Global top six manufacturers hold a share over 30%.
Europe is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by Asia-Pacific, and North America, both have a share over 40%.
In terms of product, Multi-Wall Panels is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Construction Material, followed by Industry, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polycarbonate Panel Market
In 2020, the global Polycarbonate Panel market size was US$ 1803 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2459.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.
Global Polycarbonate Panel Scope and Market Size
Polycarbonate Panel market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polycarbonate Panel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Polycarbonate Panel market is segmented into
Multi-Wall Panels
Corrugated Panels
Solid Panels
Segment by Application, the Polycarbonate Panel market is segmented into
Construction Material
Automotive
Industrial
Electrical and Electronics
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Polycarbonate Panel Market Share Analysis
Polycarbonate Panel market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polycarbonate Panel product introduction, recent developments, Polycarbonate Panel sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Sabic
Covestro
Palram Industries
UG-Plast
Plazit Polygal
Gallina
Verzatec Group
Brett Martin
Carboglass
SafPlast
Arla Plast AB
Giplast
Corplex
Isik Plastik
Aoci Decoration Material
Jiasida Sunsheet
Polycasa
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polycarbonate Panel Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polycarbonate Panel Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Multi-Wall Panels
1.2.3 Corrugated Panels
1.2.4 Solid Panels
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polycarbonate Panel Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Construction Material
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polycarbonate Panel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polycarbonate Panel Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Polycarbonate Panel Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Polycarbonate Panel Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Polycarbonate Panel Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Polycarbonate Panel Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Polycarbonate Panel Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Polycarbonate Panel Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Polycarbonate Panel Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Polycarbonate Panel Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Polycarbonate Panel Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Polycarbonate Panel Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
