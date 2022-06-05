Global Polycarbonate Panel Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Polycarbonate panels are made from a highly durable material as polycarbonate is one of the strongest plastics around, meaning that they are ideal for glazing greenhouses, porch windows and conservatory roofing.

Global Polycarbonate Panel key players include Sabic, Palram Industries, Verzatec Group, UG-Plast, Jiasida Sunsheet, Gallina, etc. Global top six manufacturers hold a share over 30%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by Asia-Pacific, and North America, both have a share over 40%.

In terms of product, Multi-Wall Panels is the largest segment, with a share over 60%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Construction Material, followed by Industry, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polycarbonate Panel Market

In 2020, the global Polycarbonate Panel market size was US$ 1803 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2459.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Polycarbonate Panel Scope and Market Size

Polycarbonate Panel market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polycarbonate Panel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polycarbonate Panel market is segmented into

Multi-Wall Panels

Corrugated Panels

Solid Panels

Segment by Application, the Polycarbonate Panel market is segmented into

Construction Material

Automotive

Industrial

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Polycarbonate Panel Market Share Analysis

Polycarbonate Panel market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polycarbonate Panel product introduction, recent developments, Polycarbonate Panel sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Sabic

Covestro

Palram Industries

UG-Plast

Plazit Polygal

Gallina

Verzatec Group

Brett Martin

Carboglass

SafPlast

Arla Plast AB

Giplast

Corplex

Isik Plastik

Aoci Decoration Material

Jiasida Sunsheet

Polycasa

