Global and Japan Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Adhesives

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Ashland

BASF

Boai Nky Pharmaceuticals

Nanhang Industrial

Zhangzhou Huafu Chemical

Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology

Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material

Shanghai Qifuqing Material

Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals

