Global and Japan Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Food Grade
Pharma Grade
Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
Adhesives
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics
Food & Beverage
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
Ashland
BASF
Boai Nky Pharmaceuticals
Nanhang Industrial
Zhangzhou Huafu Chemical
Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology
Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material
Shanghai Qifuqing Material
Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Food Grade
1.2.3 Pharma Grade
1.2.4 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Adhesives
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.3.5 Food & Beverage
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
