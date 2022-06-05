Global and China EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Segment by Application

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Kuraray

Nippon Gohsei

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ethylene(mol%)?29

1.2.3 29?Ethylene(mol%)?35

1.2.4 35?Ethylene(mol%)?38

1.2.5 38?Ethylene(mol%)?44

1.2.6 Ethylene(mol%)?44

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Packaging Material

1.3.3 Household Wrapping Material

1.3.4 Automotive Gas Tanks

1.3.5 Pipes for Floor Heating Systems

1.3.6 Wall Coverings

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global EVOH(Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 EVOH(Et

