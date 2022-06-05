Uncategorized

Global and China Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber

Styrene-Butadiene Latex

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Goods

Tire

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Packaging

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Lanxess

Sinopec

Michelin

JSR Corporation

Eastman

SIBUR

LG Chemicals

Dynasol Elastomer

Korea Kumho Petrochemical Company

LCY Chemicals

Versalis

Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation

Styron-Trinseo

Synthos

Zeon Corporation

Shenhua Chemical Industrial

Eastwest Copolymer & Rubber

Ashland Inc.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Styrene-Butadiene Rubber
1.2.3 Styrene-Butadiene Latex
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Goods
1.3.3 Tire
1.3.4 Paints & Coatings
1.3.5 Adhesives
1.3.6 Packaging
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Sales Forecast by Regi

