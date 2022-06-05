Global and China Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
Styrene-Butadiene Rubber
Styrene-Butadiene Latex
Others
Segment by Application
Consumer Goods
Tire
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives
Packaging
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Lanxess
Sinopec
Michelin
JSR Corporation
Eastman
SIBUR
LG Chemicals
Dynasol Elastomer
Korea Kumho Petrochemical Company
LCY Chemicals
Versalis
Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation
Styron-Trinseo
Synthos
Zeon Corporation
Shenhua Chemical Industrial
Eastwest Copolymer & Rubber
Ashland Inc.
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Styrene-Butadiene Rubber
1.2.3 Styrene-Butadiene Latex
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Goods
1.3.3 Tire
1.3.4 Paints & Coatings
1.3.5 Adhesives
1.3.6 Packaging
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Styrene Butadiene Emulsion Polymers Sales Forecast by Regi
