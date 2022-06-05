Global Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Automotive Glass for Aftermarket market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Glass for Aftermarket market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Laminated Glass
Tempered Glass
Others
Segment by Application
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By Company
AGC
Fuyao Glass Industry Group
Nippon Sheet Glass
Saint-Gobain
Xinyi Glass Holdings
Vitro
Guardian Industries
NSG
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Laminated Glass
1.2.3 Tempered Glass
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Cars
1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Production
2.1 Global Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS
