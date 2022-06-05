Global and Japan Thermoplastic Polyester Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Thermoplastic Polyester market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Polyester market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Thermoplastic Polyester market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

PET

PBT

PETP

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Composites

Electronics

Industrial Products

Consumer Products

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

BASF

TORAY

DuPont

DSM

Toyobo

Taiwan Changchun

iangyin Hetron

Celanese

SK Chemicals

LG Chem

SABIC

Gromax Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

RadiciGroup

Kelong

Eastman

Sichuan Sunplas

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyester Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PET

1.2.3 PBT

1.2.4 PETP

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Composites

1.3.4 Electronics

1.3.5 Industrial Products

1.3.6 Consumer Products

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Thermoplastic Polyester Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Thermoplastic Polyester Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global To

