Global Polyimide and Imide Polymer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Global Polyimide and Imide Polymer key players include DUPONT, SABIC, Ube Industries, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 65%.

China is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe and Japan, both have a share about 35 percent.

In terms of product, PI is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Electronic, followed by Car.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyimide and Imide Polymer Market

In 2020, the global Polyimide and Imide Polymer market size was US$ 7484 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11000 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Polyimide and Imide Polymer Scope and Market Size

Polyimide and Imide Polymer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyimide and Imide Polymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polyimide and Imide Polymer market is segmented into

PAI

PEI

PI

Segment by Application, the Polyimide and Imide Polymer market is segmented into

Aerospace

Electronic

Automotive

Medical

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Polyimide and Imide Polymer Market Share Analysis

Polyimide and Imide Polymer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polyimide and Imide Polymer product introduction, recent developments, Polyimide and Imide Polymer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

DUPONT

SABIC

Ube Industries

Mitsubishi Chemical

SKC Kolon

Kaneka Corporation

Solvay

RTP

Ensinger

Mitsui Chemicals

HiPolyking

Honghu Shuangma New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Sunchem New Material Co., Ltd

Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Yabao Insulation Material Inc.

Shanghai Qianfeng Insulating Material Co., Ltd

RAYITEK

Liyang Hua Jing Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.

