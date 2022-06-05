Global Polyimide and Imide Polymer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Global Polyimide and Imide Polymer key players include DUPONT, SABIC, Ube Industries, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 65%.
China is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe and Japan, both have a share about 35 percent.
In terms of product, PI is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Electronic, followed by Car.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyimide and Imide Polymer Market
In 2020, the global Polyimide and Imide Polymer market size was US$ 7484 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11000 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2027.
Global Polyimide and Imide Polymer Scope and Market Size
Polyimide and Imide Polymer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyimide and Imide Polymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Polyimide and Imide Polymer market is segmented into
PAI
PEI
PI
Segment by Application, the Polyimide and Imide Polymer market is segmented into
Aerospace
Electronic
Automotive
Medical
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Polyimide and Imide Polymer Market Share Analysis
Polyimide and Imide Polymer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polyimide and Imide Polymer product introduction, recent developments, Polyimide and Imide Polymer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
DUPONT
SABIC
Ube Industries
Mitsubishi Chemical
SKC Kolon
Kaneka Corporation
Solvay
RTP
Ensinger
Mitsui Chemicals
HiPolyking
Honghu Shuangma New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
Changzhou Sunchem New Material Co., Ltd
Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Co., Ltd
Jiangsu Yabao Insulation Material Inc.
Shanghai Qianfeng Insulating Material Co., Ltd
RAYITEK
Liyang Hua Jing Electronic Materials Co., Ltd.
