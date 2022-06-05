Global Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool is short for PCD cutting tool. Polycrystalline Diamond (PCD) is a synthetic diamond product that is produced by sintering together selected diamond particles with a metal matrix, using sophisticated technology. The diamond and matrix, when sintered together under high temperatures and pressures, creates a PCD tool blank that is high in uniform hardness and is abrasive resistant in all directions. This PCD diamond layer is then bonded to a tungsten carbide substrate, which provides strength and a brazable base to permit bonding to other metals.

Global Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool key players include Sandvik Group, Sumitomo Electric, Kennametal, Ceratizit, Mitsubishi Materials, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 45%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, PCD Turning Tools is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive Industry, followed by Aerospace Industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool Market

In 2020, the global Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool market size was US$ 780 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1277.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool Scope and Market Size

Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool market is segmented into

PCD Milling Tools

PCD Turning Tools

PCD Holemaking Tools

PCD Inserts

Segment by Application, the Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool market is segmented into

Automotive Industry

Machinery Industry

Aerospace Industry

Electronics & Semiconductors

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool Market Share Analysis

Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool product introduction, recent developments, Polycrystalline Diamond Cutting Tool sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Kennametal

Sandvik Group

Mapal

Preziss Tool

Wirutex

Ceratizit

Sumitomo Electric

Kyocera

Mitsubishi Materials

Union Tool

Asahi Diamond Industrial

Shinhan Diamond

EHWA

Halcyon Technology

TOP TECH Diamond Tools

Telcon Diamond

Beijing Worldia Diamond Tools

Shanghai Nagoya Precision Tools

Zhengzhou Diamond Precision Manufacturing

Shenzhen Junt

Weihai Weiying

