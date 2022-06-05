Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Polymeric Flexible Tubing are made from elastomeric and non-elastomeric polymers that can be natural or synthetic. The focus is on thermosetting elastomers, natural and synthetic rubbers and thermoplastic tubing materials, which include plastic resins and TPEs.
This report is devoted exclusively to flexible tubing used for materials transport. Tubing that transports fluids and other materials not generally considered to be part of the traditional markets for tubing are outside the scope of this study. Products such as core tubes for paper-towel and tissue products, fiber tube packaging for juice concentrates and other food and beverage products, toothpaste and other product packaging tubes and drinking straws are also outside the scope of the study. In addition, structural and fabrication tubing as well as decorative tubes are also outside the scope.
As noted at the beginning of this chapter, this is a study of flexible tubing produced from polymeric materials. The report does not cover rigid plastic pipe and tubing or metal pipe and tubing.
Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing main providers include Saint-Gobain, Eaton and Parker Hannifin, totally accounting for over 10% of the market. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 35%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into Rubber Flexible Tubing, PVC Flexible Tubing, Polyethylene Flexible Tubing, Nylon Flexible Tubing, Polyurethane Flexible Tubing and others. The most common type is Rubber Flexible Tubing, with a share over 38%. In terms of application, it is widely used in Automobile Medical/Pharma, Food & Beverage, Agricultural,Oil & Gas, Chemicals and others. The most common application is Medical/Pharma, which accounts for 27% of all.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market
In 2020, the global Polymeric Flexible Tubing market size was US$ 7666 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9553.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.
Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Scope and Market Size
Polymeric Flexible Tubing market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymeric Flexible Tubing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Polymeric Flexible Tubing market is segmented into
Rubber Flexible Tubing
PVC Flexible Tubing
Polyethylene Flexible Tubing
Nylon Flexible Tubing
Polyurethane Flexible Tubing
Others
Segment by Application, the Polymeric Flexible Tubing market is segmented into
Automobile
Medical/Pharma
Food & Beverage
Agricultural
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Share Analysis
Polymeric Flexible Tubing market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polymeric Flexible Tubing product introduction, recent developments, Polymeric Flexible Tubing sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Eaton
Parker Hannifin
Hutchinson
Continental
Sumitomo Riko
Saint-Gobain
Toyoda Gosei
Zeus
Hansa-Flex
Nordson Corporation
Tianjin Pengling Group
Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology
Shandong Meichen Ecological Environment
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polymeric Flexible Tubing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Rubber Flexible Tubing
1.2.3 PVC Flexible Tubing
1.2.4 Polyethylene Flexible Tubing
1.2.5 Nylon Flexible Tubing
1.2.6 Polyurethane Flexible Tubing
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Medical/Pharma
1.3.4 Food & Beverage
1.3.5 Agricultural
1.3.6 Oil & Gas
1.3.7 Chemicals
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Polymeric Flexible Tubing Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Polymeric Flexib
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/