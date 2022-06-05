Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Polymeric Flexible Tubing are made from elastomeric and non-elastomeric polymers that can be natural or synthetic. The focus is on thermosetting elastomers, natural and synthetic rubbers and thermoplastic tubing materials, which include plastic resins and TPEs.

This report is devoted exclusively to flexible tubing used for materials transport. Tubing that transports fluids and other materials not generally considered to be part of the traditional markets for tubing are outside the scope of this study. Products such as core tubes for paper-towel and tissue products, fiber tube packaging for juice concentrates and other food and beverage products, toothpaste and other product packaging tubes and drinking straws are also outside the scope of the study. In addition, structural and fabrication tubing as well as decorative tubes are also outside the scope.

As noted at the beginning of this chapter, this is a study of flexible tubing produced from polymeric materials. The report does not cover rigid plastic pipe and tubing or metal pipe and tubing.

Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing main providers include Saint-Gobain, Eaton and Parker Hannifin, totally accounting for over 10% of the market. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 35%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into Rubber Flexible Tubing, PVC Flexible Tubing, Polyethylene Flexible Tubing, Nylon Flexible Tubing, Polyurethane Flexible Tubing and others. The most common type is Rubber Flexible Tubing, with a share over 38%. In terms of application, it is widely used in Automobile Medical/Pharma, Food & Beverage, Agricultural,Oil & Gas, Chemicals and others. The most common application is Medical/Pharma, which accounts for 27% of all.

In 2020, the global Polymeric Flexible Tubing market size was US$ 7666 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9553.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2027.

Polymeric Flexible Tubing market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymeric Flexible Tubing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polymeric Flexible Tubing market is segmented into

Rubber Flexible Tubing

PVC Flexible Tubing

Polyethylene Flexible Tubing

Nylon Flexible Tubing

Polyurethane Flexible Tubing

Others

Segment by Application, the Polymeric Flexible Tubing market is segmented into

Automobile

Medical/Pharma

Food & Beverage

Agricultural

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Polymeric Flexible Tubing market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polymeric Flexible Tubing product introduction, recent developments, Polymeric Flexible Tubing sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Eaton

Parker Hannifin

Hutchinson

Continental

Sumitomo Riko

Saint-Gobain

Toyoda Gosei

Zeus

Hansa-Flex

Nordson Corporation

Tianjin Pengling Group

Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology

Shandong Meichen Ecological Environment

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polymeric Flexible Tubing Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rubber Flexible Tubing

1.2.3 PVC Flexible Tubing

1.2.4 Polyethylene Flexible Tubing

1.2.5 Nylon Flexible Tubing

1.2.6 Polyurethane Flexible Tubing

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Medical/Pharma

1.3.4 Food & Beverage

1.3.5 Agricultural

1.3.6 Oil & Gas

1.3.7 Chemicals

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Polymeric Flexible Tubing Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polymeric Flexib

