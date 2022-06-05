Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Nickel Base

Cobalt Base

Iron-based Alloy

Others

Segment by Application

Metallurgy

Petrochemical

Chemical Industry

Mould

Others

By Company

Concept Laser (GE)

Protolabs

Phenix Systems

EOS GmbH

3D Systems Corporation

Farsoon Technologies

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Nickel Base

1.2.3 Cobalt Base

1.2.4 Iron-based Alloy

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Metallurgy

1.3.3 Petrochemical

1.3.4 Chemical Industry

1.3.5 Mould

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Production

2.1 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 20

