Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Nickel Base
Cobalt Base
Iron-based Alloy
Others
Segment by Application
Metallurgy
Petrochemical
Chemical Industry
Mould
Others
By Company
Concept Laser (GE)
Protolabs
Phenix Systems
EOS GmbH
3D Systems Corporation
Farsoon Technologies
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nickel Base
1.2.3 Cobalt Base
1.2.4 Iron-based Alloy
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Metallurgy
1.3.3 Petrochemical
1.3.4 Chemical Industry
1.3.5 Mould
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Production
2.1 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Direct Metal Laser Sintering Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 20
