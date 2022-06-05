Global PVC Processing Aids Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Global PVC processing aids main players include Dow, Shandong Rike, Kaneka, Donglin, Ruifeng Chemical, Formosa Plastic Group, Arkema, Shadong Hongfu Chemicals, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, Advance, Zibo Huaxing Auxiliary, Jinhass, ADD-Chem, Akdeniz Kimya, etc., totally accounting for about 85%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 63%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into MMA/acrylate copolymer, MMA/styrene copolymer and others. MMA/acrylate copolymer is the largest segment, holding a share over 86%. In terms of application, it is widely used in pipe/fitting, profiles/doors and windows, hard piece/plate, cable and others. The most common application is in pipe/fitting, taking a share over 36%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global PVC Processing Aids Market

In 2020, the global PVC Processing Aids market size was US$ 850 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1469.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.

Global PVC Processing Aids Scope and Market Size

PVC Processing Aids market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Processing Aids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the PVC Processing Aids market is segmented into

MMA/Acrylate Copolymer

MMA/Styrene Copolymer

Others

Segment by Application, the PVC Processing Aids market is segmented into

Pipe/Fitting

Profiles/Doors and Windows

Hard Piece/Plate

Cables

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and PVC Processing Aids Market Share Analysis

PVC Processing Aids market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, PVC Processing Aids product introduction, recent developments, PVC Processing Aids sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Dow

Shandong Rike

Kaneka

Donglin

Ruifeng Chemical

Formosa Plastic Group

Arkema

Shadong Hongfu Chemicals

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chemical

Advance

Zibo Huaxing Auxiliary

Jinhass

ADD-Chem

Akdeniz Kimya

