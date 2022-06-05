Global PVC Processing Aids Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Global PVC processing aids main players include Dow, Shandong Rike, Kaneka, Donglin, Ruifeng Chemical, Formosa Plastic Group, Arkema, Shadong Hongfu Chemicals, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chemical, Advance, Zibo Huaxing Auxiliary, Jinhass, ADD-Chem, Akdeniz Kimya, etc., totally accounting for about 85%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 63%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into MMA/acrylate copolymer, MMA/styrene copolymer and others. MMA/acrylate copolymer is the largest segment, holding a share over 86%. In terms of application, it is widely used in pipe/fitting, profiles/doors and windows, hard piece/plate, cable and others. The most common application is in pipe/fitting, taking a share over 36%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global PVC Processing Aids Market
In 2020, the global PVC Processing Aids market size was US$ 850 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1469.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2027.
Global PVC Processing Aids Scope and Market Size
PVC Processing Aids market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Processing Aids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the PVC Processing Aids market is segmented into
MMA/Acrylate Copolymer
MMA/Styrene Copolymer
Others
Segment by Application, the PVC Processing Aids market is segmented into
Pipe/Fitting
Profiles/Doors and Windows
Hard Piece/Plate
Cables
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and PVC Processing Aids Market Share Analysis
PVC Processing Aids market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, PVC Processing Aids product introduction, recent developments, PVC Processing Aids sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Dow
Shandong Rike
Kaneka
Donglin
Ruifeng Chemical
Formosa Plastic Group
Arkema
Shadong Hongfu Chemicals
LG Chem
Mitsubishi Chemical
Advance
Zibo Huaxing Auxiliary
Jinhass
ADD-Chem
Akdeniz Kimya
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PVC Processing Aids Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PVC Processing Aids Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 MMA/Acrylate Copolymer
1.2.3 MMA/Styrene Copolymer
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PVC Processing Aids Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Pipe/Fitting
1.3.3 Profiles/Doors and Windows
1.3.4 Hard Piece/Plate
1.3.5 Cables
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global PVC Processing Aids Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global PVC Processing Aids Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global PVC Processing Aids Sales 2016-2027
2.2 PVC Processing Aids Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 PVC Processing Aids Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global PVC Processing Aids Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global PVC Processing Aids Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global PVC Processing Aids Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 PVC Processing Aids Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global PVC Processing Aids Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global PVC Processing Aids Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global PVC Processing Aids Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global PVC Processing Aids by Ma
