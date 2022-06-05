Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

PTT fiber is the abbreviation for polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber. PTT fiber has particularly excellent flexibility and elastic recovery, excellent wrinkle resistance and dimensional stability, weather resistance, easy dyeability and good barrier properties.

PBT fiber is the abbreviation of polybutyleneterephthalate fiber, which is esterified by high-purity terephthalic acid (PTA) or dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) and 1,4-butanediol Polycondensation linear polymer, fiber made by melt spinning, belongs to a kind of polyester fiber. Because PBT fiber has the characteristics of good elasticity, high dye uptake, good color fastness, etc., while maintaining the excellent properties of ordinary polyester (PET) such as crispness and good dimensional stability

Polyester DTY stretch yarn is made of polyester chips as raw material, high-speed spinning polyester pre-oriented yarn, and then processed by drafting false twist. It has the characteristics of short process, high efficiency, and good quality.

Composite stretch yarn includes: SSY elastic fiber (PTT/PET side-by-side composite fiber), T400 fiber (PTT/PET composite fiber), PBT/PET composite stretch yarn, etc.

Elastic Polyester Fiber is widely used for High-end clothing and functional Fabrics, Flooring material (carpet), Fiber Core and Wool-like Fabric.

The classification of Elastic Polyester Fibers includes High-End Clothing And Functional Fabrics, Flooring Material, Fiber Core, Wool-like fabric.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market

In 2020, the global Elastic Polyester Fibers market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Scope and Market Size

Elastic Polyester Fibers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Elastic Polyester Fibers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Elastic Polyester Fibers market is segmented into

PTT Fiber

PBT Elastic Fibers

Polyester DTY Stretch Yarn

Composite Stretch Yarn

Segment by Application, the Elastic Polyester Fibers market is segmented into

High-End Clothing and Functional Fabrics

Flooring Material

Fiber Core

Wool-like Fabric

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis

Elastic Polyester Fibers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Elastic Polyester Fibers product introduction, recent developments, Elastic Polyester Fibers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ShengHong Group

Jiangsu Guowang Gaoke Fiber Co., Ltd.

WUJIANG JIALI HIGH FIBER CO.,LTD

Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber Co., Ltd

Hongze Lianhe Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co.,Ltd.

NANTONG YONGSHENG HUVIS FIBER ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.

JIANGSU HENGLI CHEMICAL FIBRE CO.,LTD,

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Elastic Polyester Fibers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PTT Fiber

1.2.3 PBT Elastic Fibers

1.2.4 Polyester DTY Stretch Yarn

1.2.5 Composite Stretch Yarn

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 High-End Clothing and Functional Fabrics

1.3.3 Flooring Material

1.3.4 Fiber Core

1.3.5 Wool-like Fabric

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

