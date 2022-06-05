Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
PTT fiber is the abbreviation for polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber. PTT fiber has particularly excellent flexibility and elastic recovery, excellent wrinkle resistance and dimensional stability, weather resistance, easy dyeability and good barrier properties.
PBT fiber is the abbreviation of polybutyleneterephthalate fiber, which is esterified by high-purity terephthalic acid (PTA) or dimethyl terephthalate (DMT) and 1,4-butanediol Polycondensation linear polymer, fiber made by melt spinning, belongs to a kind of polyester fiber. Because PBT fiber has the characteristics of good elasticity, high dye uptake, good color fastness, etc., while maintaining the excellent properties of ordinary polyester (PET) such as crispness and good dimensional stability
Polyester DTY stretch yarn is made of polyester chips as raw material, high-speed spinning polyester pre-oriented yarn, and then processed by drafting false twist. It has the characteristics of short process, high efficiency, and good quality.
Composite stretch yarn includes: SSY elastic fiber (PTT/PET side-by-side composite fiber), T400 fiber (PTT/PET composite fiber), PBT/PET composite stretch yarn, etc.
Elastic Polyester Fiber is widely used for High-end clothing and functional Fabrics, Flooring material (carpet), Fiber Core and Wool-like Fabric.
The classification of Elastic Polyester Fibers includes High-End Clothing And Functional Fabrics, Flooring Material, Fiber Core, Wool-like fabric.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market
In 2020, the global Elastic Polyester Fibers market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.
Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Scope and Market Size
Elastic Polyester Fibers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Elastic Polyester Fibers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Elastic Polyester Fibers market is segmented into
PTT Fiber
PBT Elastic Fibers
Polyester DTY Stretch Yarn
Composite Stretch Yarn
Segment by Application, the Elastic Polyester Fibers market is segmented into
High-End Clothing and Functional Fabrics
Flooring Material
Fiber Core
Wool-like Fabric
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Share Analysis
Elastic Polyester Fibers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Elastic Polyester Fibers product introduction, recent developments, Elastic Polyester Fibers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ShengHong Group
Jiangsu Guowang Gaoke Fiber Co., Ltd.
WUJIANG JIALI HIGH FIBER CO.,LTD
Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co., Ltd
Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber Co., Ltd
Hongze Lianhe Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd
Jiangsu Heshili New Material Co.,Ltd.
NANTONG YONGSHENG HUVIS FIBER ADVANCED MATERIALS CO., LTD.
JIANGSU HENGLI CHEMICAL FIBRE CO.,LTD,
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Elastic Polyester Fibers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PTT Fiber
1.2.3 PBT Elastic Fibers
1.2.4 Polyester DTY Stretch Yarn
1.2.5 Composite Stretch Yarn
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 High-End Clothing and Functional Fabrics
1.3.3 Flooring Material
1.3.4 Fiber Core
1.3.5 Wool-like Fabric
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Elastic Polyester Fibers Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Elastic Polyester Fibers Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
