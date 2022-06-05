Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represent a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.
NatureWorks, Braskem, Arkema, Novamont, BASF and Kingfa are the main players in this industry. Among them, NatureWorks is the leader in the global market, and it accounted for 13% of the global revenue market share in 2019.
Production areas include North America, Europe, China and Japan. In 2019, the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market is led by Europe with nearly 47%. USA is the second-largest region-wise market with about 24%.
In terms of product types, there are Starch Blends, PLA, Bio-PE, PBAT and Bio-PET. Starch Blends is the largest segment with a market share of nearly 28%, followed by PLA with 19%.
Bioplastics and biopolymers can be used in packing industry, consumer products, agriculture & horticulture, automotive industry. The packing industry accounted for about 56 per cent of the global market in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market
In 2020, the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market size was US$ 3473 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5570.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.
Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Scope and Market Size
Bioplastics and Biopolymers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Bioplastics and Biopolymers market is segmented into
Starch Blends
PLA
Bio-PE
PBAT
Bio-PET
Others
Segment by Application, the Bioplastics and Biopolymers market is segmented into
Packing Industry
Consumer Products
Agriculture & Horticulture
Automotive Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Analysis
Bioplastics and Biopolymers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Bioplastics and Biopolymers product introduction, recent developments, Bioplastics and Biopolymers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
NatureWorks
Braskem
Arkema
Novamont
BASF
Kingfa
DuPont
Mitsubishi
PSM
Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials
FKuR
Corbion Total
Grabio
Danimer Scientific
Biome Bioplastics
