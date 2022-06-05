Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represent a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

NatureWorks, Braskem, Arkema, Novamont, BASF and Kingfa are the main players in this industry. Among them, NatureWorks is the leader in the global market, and it accounted for 13% of the global revenue market share in 2019.

Production areas include North America, Europe, China and Japan. In 2019, the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market is led by Europe with nearly 47%. USA is the second-largest region-wise market with about 24%.

In terms of product types, there are Starch Blends, PLA, Bio-PE, PBAT and Bio-PET. Starch Blends is the largest segment with a market share of nearly 28%, followed by PLA with 19%.

Bioplastics and biopolymers can be used in packing industry, consumer products, agriculture & horticulture, automotive industry. The packing industry accounted for about 56 per cent of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market

In 2020, the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market size was US$ 3473 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5570.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Scope and Market Size

Bioplastics and Biopolymers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Bioplastics and Biopolymers market is segmented into

Starch Blends

PLA

Bio-PE

PBAT

Bio-PET

Others

Segment by Application, the Bioplastics and Biopolymers market is segmented into

Packing Industry

Consumer Products

Agriculture & Horticulture

Automotive Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market Share Analysis

Bioplastics and Biopolymers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Bioplastics and Biopolymers product introduction, recent developments, Bioplastics and Biopolymers sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

NatureWorks

Braskem

Arkema

Novamont

BASF

Kingfa

DuPont

Mitsubishi

PSM

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

FKuR

Corbion Total

Grabio

Danimer Scientific

Biome Bioplastics

