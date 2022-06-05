Global Polyglyceryl Esters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

These compounds formed chemically by esterification of fatty acids, Polyglyceryl esters are important non-ionic surfactants with various applications in cosmetic, in food, pharmaceutical and other industries. Their amphiphilic character enables their use in the stabilization of various suspensions.

For applications of Polyglyceryl Esters Market, Food Fields is the largest segment with a market share of nearly 71% in 2019. Cosmetic Fields accounted for about 21% of global market.

In terms of region, the largest segment of Polyglyceryl Esters Market would be Asia Pacific, with a market share of over 38% in 2019. The follower is Europe accounted for nearly 30% of global market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyglyceryl Esters Market

In 2020, the global Polyglyceryl Esters market size was US$ 236.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 313.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.

Global Polyglyceryl Esters Scope and Market Size

Polyglyceryl Esters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyglyceryl Esters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polyglyceryl Esters market is segmented into

Polyglyceryl-2 Oleate

Polyglyceryl-2 Isostearate

Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate

Polyglyceryl-10 Oleate

Polyglyceryl-10 Diisostearate

Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate

Polyglyceryl-10 Dioleate

Polyglyceryl-2 Triisostearate

Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate

Segment by Application, the Polyglyceryl Esters market is segmented into

Cosmetic

Food

Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Polyglyceryl Esters Market Share Analysis

Polyglyceryl Esters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polyglyceryl Esters product introduction, recent developments, Polyglyceryl Esters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

KCI

Dupont

Clariant

Lonza

Croda

Evonik

Nisshin Ollio Group

ABITEC

Nihon Emulsion

Stephenson

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

Shandong Binzhou GIN&ING New Material

Nikkol Chemicals

Anshan New Biological Venture Mstar Technology

IOI Group

Taiyo Kagaku

Foshan Silver (Yinmei Joint Technology)

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyglyceryl Esters Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polyglyceryl-2 Oleate

1.2.3 Polyglyceryl-2 Isostearate

1.2.4 Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate

1.2.5 Polyglyceryl-10 Oleate

1.2.6 Polyglyceryl-10 Diisostearate

1.2.7 Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate

1.2.8 Polyglyceryl-10 Dioleate

1.2.9 Polyglyceryl-2 Triisostearate

1.2.10 Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cosmetic

1.3.3 Food

1.3.4 Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Polyglyceryl Esters Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Polyglyceryl Esters Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Polyglyceryl Esters Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Revenue by Region: 2

