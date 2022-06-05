Global Polyglyceryl Esters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
These compounds formed chemically by esterification of fatty acids, Polyglyceryl esters are important non-ionic surfactants with various applications in cosmetic, in food, pharmaceutical and other industries. Their amphiphilic character enables their use in the stabilization of various suspensions.
For applications of Polyglyceryl Esters Market, Food Fields is the largest segment with a market share of nearly 71% in 2019. Cosmetic Fields accounted for about 21% of global market.
In terms of region, the largest segment of Polyglyceryl Esters Market would be Asia Pacific, with a market share of over 38% in 2019. The follower is Europe accounted for nearly 30% of global market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyglyceryl Esters Market
In 2020, the global Polyglyceryl Esters market size was US$ 236.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 313.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2027.
Global Polyglyceryl Esters Scope and Market Size
Polyglyceryl Esters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyglyceryl Esters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Polyglyceryl Esters market is segmented into
Polyglyceryl-2 Oleate
Polyglyceryl-2 Isostearate
Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate
Polyglyceryl-10 Oleate
Polyglyceryl-10 Diisostearate
Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate
Polyglyceryl-10 Dioleate
Polyglyceryl-2 Triisostearate
Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate
Segment by Application, the Polyglyceryl Esters market is segmented into
Cosmetic
Food
Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Polyglyceryl Esters Market Share Analysis
Polyglyceryl Esters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polyglyceryl Esters product introduction, recent developments, Polyglyceryl Esters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
KCI
Dupont
Clariant
Lonza
Croda
Evonik
Nisshin Ollio Group
ABITEC
Nihon Emulsion
Stephenson
Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo
Shandong Binzhou GIN&ING New Material
Nikkol Chemicals
Anshan New Biological Venture Mstar Technology
IOI Group
Taiyo Kagaku
Foshan Silver (Yinmei Joint Technology)
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyglyceryl Esters Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Polyglyceryl-2 Oleate
1.2.3 Polyglyceryl-2 Isostearate
1.2.4 Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate
1.2.5 Polyglyceryl-10 Oleate
1.2.6 Polyglyceryl-10 Diisostearate
1.2.7 Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate
1.2.8 Polyglyceryl-10 Dioleate
1.2.9 Polyglyceryl-2 Triisostearate
1.2.10 Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Cosmetic
1.3.3 Food
1.3.4 Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Polyglyceryl Esters Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Polyglyceryl Esters Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Polyglyceryl Esters Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Polyglyceryl Esters Revenue by Region: 2
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/