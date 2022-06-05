Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Filling
Labelling
Cartoning
Others
Segment by Application
Skin Care
Hair Care
Decorative Cosmetics
Bath and Shower
Others
By Company
Bosch Packaging Technology
Marchesini Group
WIMCO Limited
Prosys Innovative Packaging Equipment
APACKS
E-PAK Machinery
OPTIMA Packaging Group
Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies
Ronchi Mario
Filamatic
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Filling
1.2.3 Labelling
1.2.4 Cartoning
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Skin Care
1.3.3 Hair Care
1.3.4 Decorative Cosmetics
1.3.5 Bath and Shower
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Production
2.1 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cosmetics and Personal Care Packaging Equipment Sales Estim
