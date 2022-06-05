Global Polycaprolactone Diol Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Polycaprolactone diol (PCL-diol), along with polytetrahydrofuran diol (PTHF-diol) and ceric ammonium nitrate may be used to polymerize methyl methacrylate (MMA). The product may be used to prepare biocompatible poly(ester urethane)urea (PEUU) and as a precursor for polyurethane (PU) thermoplastic polymer. Double functional caprolactone is the most common product type, which have molar mass in the range from 400 to 4000 g/mole; and acid number is about 0,25 mg KOH/g.

At present, the major manufacturers of plycaprolactone are concentrated in Europe, USA and Japan. Only three companies produce the plycaprolactone globally: BASF in the USA, Daicel in Japan and Ingevity in the UK. Ingevity is the biggest manufacturer of the world which holds nearly 64%, then followed by Daicel with 18% and BASF with 11%.

Asia Pacific is the world’s major consumer regions with nearly 38% market share, and it is still increasing.

Resins & Coatings are the mainly application of the Polycaprolactone Diol, which has about 40% of the market share.

In 2020, the global Polycaprolactone Diol market size was US$ 92 million and it is expected to reach US$ 137.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polycaprolactone Diol market is segmented into

400-1000 Molecular Weight

1000-3000 Molecular Weight

Above 3000 Molecular Weight

Segment by Application, the Polycaprolactone Diol market is segmented into

Resins & Coatings

Elastomers

Adhesives

Medical Devices

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Ingevity

Daicel

BASF

Juren

Global Other

