Global Fluoropolymer Coating Market Report 2021-2027

Fluoropolymer coatings are blends of high-performance resins and fluoropolymer lubricants. The final product produces a smooth, hard, slick coating that provides excellent corrosion and chemical resistance.

The Fluoropolymer Coating industry can be broken down into several segments, PTFE Coating, PVDF Coating, etc.

Across the world, the major players cover Chemours, Dalian Zebon, etc.

Global Fluoropolymer Coating key players include Chemours, Dalian Zebon, PPG (Whiteford), Akzonobel, Axalta, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 55%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, PTFE Coating is the largest segment, with a share about 50%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Building & Construction, followed by Chemical Industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fluoropolymer Coating Market

“In 2020, the global Fluoropolymer Coating market size was US$ 1450.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2102.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.”

