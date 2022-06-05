Global Emollients and Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetic Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Emollients and Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetic market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Emollients and Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Non-medicated
Medicated
Segment by Application
Sun Care
Deodorants
Skin Care
Hair Care
Others
By Company
The Lubrizol Corporation
Stephenson Group
Evonik Industries AG
Sonneborn
Innospec
Hallstar
Vantage Specialty Ingredients
BASF SE
Berg + Schmidt GmbH
Cargill
Yasham
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Emollients and Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetic Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Emollients and Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetic Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Non-medicated
1.2.3 Medicated
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Emollients and Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetic Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Sun Care
1.3.3 Deodorants
1.3.4 Skin Care
1.3.5 Hair Care
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Emollients and Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetic Production
2.1 Global Emollients and Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetic Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Emollients and Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetic Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Emollients and Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetic Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Emollients and Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetic Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Emollients and Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetic Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Emollients and Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Emollients and Oils for Personal Care and Cosmetic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2
