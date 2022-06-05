Global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
SPUR Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants are an integration of both high-performance polyurethane and silicone technologies. These technologies create a hybrid Sealants that has both the durable and paintable properties of a polyurethane sealant, while also having the superior weathering and UV resistance of a silicone sealant.
The world’s large enterprises about SPUR are mainly concentrated in Europe and USA. This market is relatively small, and it has not attracted more manufacturers to enter this market. The industry is relatively concentration, the key brand include Sika AG, 3M, Arkema (Bostik), DOW and Tremco illbruck etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market
In 2020, the global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market size was US$ 225.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 353.3 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2027.
Global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Scope and Market Size
SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market is segmented into
One Component
Two Component
Segment by Application, the SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market is segmented into
Building & Construction
Automotive & Transportation
General Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Share Analysis
SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants product introduction, recent developments, SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Sika AG
3M
Arkema (Bostik)
DOW
Tremco illbruck
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 One Component
1.2.3 Two Component
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.4 General Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Sales 2016-2027
2.2 SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global SPUR Polymer Hybrid Adhesives & Sealants Revenue
