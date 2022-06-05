Global OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Tablets
Capsules
Others
Segment by Application
Pharmacies
Supermarkets
Online Retailers
Others
By Company
Koninklijke DSM N.V.
Reckitt Benckiser
Otsuka Holdings
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
Sanofi
Atrium Innovations
DuPont
Bactolac Pharmaceutical
Dil Limited
GlaxoSmithKline
Pfizer
Lonza Group
Allergan
AstraZeneca PLC
Johnson and Johnson
Merck and Co
Roche Holding AG
Abbott Laboratories
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tablets
1.2.3 Capsules
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmacies
1.3.3 Supermarkets
1.3.4 Online Retailers
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement Market Dynamics
2.3.1 OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement Industry Trends
2.3.2 OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement Market Drivers
2.3.3 OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement Market Challenges
2.3.4 OTC Vitamins and Minerals Dietary Supplement Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by
