Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Polyimide means the kind of polymer which comprising the imide ring (-CO-NH-CO-) in the main chain, wherein the polymer containing a phthalimide structure is the most important. It is an advanced polymer materials?polyimide films provide excellent electrical, thermal, physical and chemical properties over a wide temperature range in a lightweight package making them superior for electrical insulation applications. Polyimide (sometimes abbreviated PI) is a polymer of imide monomers. Polyimides have been in mass production since 1955. With their high heat-resistance, polyimides enjoy diverse applications in roles demanding rugged organic materials, e.g. high temperature fuel cells, displays, and various military roles.

Global Polyimide (PI) key players include DuPont, SABIC, Ube Industries, Kaneka Corporation, Evonik, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 66%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Europe and Japan, have a share over 15 percent. In terms of Production, Film is the largest segment, with a share over 21%. And in terms of Application, the largest application is Electrical Industry, followed by Automotive Industry, Medical Industry, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyimide (PI) Market

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/102586/global-polyimide-2021-2027-177

Global Polyimide (PI) Scope and Market Size:

Segment by Type, the Polyimide (PI) market is segmented into:

Segment by Application, the Polyimide (PI) market is segmented into:

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Polyimide (PI) Market Share Analysis:

The major companies include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/102586/global-polyimide-2021-2027-177

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyimide (PI) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Plastic

1.2.3 Film

1.2.4 Resin

1.2.5 Coating

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electrical Industry

1.3.3 Aerospace Industry

1.3.4 Automotive Industry

1.3.5 Medical Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Polyimide (PI) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Polyimide (PI) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Polyimide (PI) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Polyimide (PI) by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Polyimide (PI) Manufactu

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/102586/global-polyimide-2021-2027-177

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

