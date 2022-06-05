Global Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) is any of a class of polyurethane plastics with many properties, including elasticity, transparency, and resistance to oil, grease and abrasion. Technically, they are thermoplastic elastomers consisting of linear segmented block copolymers composed of hard and soft segments.

The Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) market covers Polyester-based TPU, Polyether-based TPU, etc. The typical players include Lubrizol, BASF, Covestro, Wanhua Chemical, etc.

Geographically, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the United States dominate the polyurethane elastomer market, of which Asia-Pacific is also the world’s leading and fastest-growing regional market, especially China, which plays a more important role in the world. APAC accounted for the highest market share of more than 55% in value.

Based on material type, TPU are mainly classified into the following types: Polyester-based TPU, Polyether-based TPU and Polycaprolactone-based TPU. Of the three product type segments, polyester held the largest market share, accounting for more than 58% of the market consumption.

TPU has wide range of Applications, such as Sports Goods & Footwear, Industrial Applications, Transportation/Automotive, Wire and Cable Solutions, Construction Materials, Medical, etc. Sports Goods & Footwear occupied the most market share, Automotive, footwear and medical are major drivers of the market growth in recent years.

The global key Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (TPU) manufacturers include Lubrizol, BASF, Covestro, Huntsman, Miracll Chemicals Co., Ltd, Wanhua Chemical, Trinseo, Hexpol, COIM Group, Epaflex, etc. Top 5 took about 66% market value share.

