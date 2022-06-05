Global Digital Video Advertising Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Digital Video Advertising market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Video Advertising market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

In-stream Video Ad

Out-stream Video Ad

Segment by Application

Retail

Automotive

Financial Services

Telecom

Consumer Goods and Electronics

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Company

Conversant

JW Player

Tremor International

Verizon Media

Viant Technology

Interactive Advertising Bureau

Buzzfeed

Mashable Vice

Facebook

Google

Yahoo

Microsoft

AOL

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Video Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 In-stream Video Ad

1.2.3 Out-stream Video Ad

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Video Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Financial Services

1.3.5 Telecom

1.3.6 Consumer Goods and Electronics

1.3.7 Media and Entertainment

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Digital Video Advertising Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Digital Video Advertising Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Digital Video Advertising Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Digital Video Advertising Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Digital Video Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Digital Video Advertising Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Digital Video Advertising Industry Trends

2.3.2 Digital Video Advertising Market Drivers

2.3.3 Digital Video Advertising Market Challenges

2.3.4 Digital Video Advertising Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Digital Video Advertising Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Digital Video Advert

