Global Digital Video Advertising Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Digital Video Advertising market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Video Advertising market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
In-stream Video Ad
Out-stream Video Ad
Segment by Application
Retail
Automotive
Financial Services
Telecom
Consumer Goods and Electronics
Media and Entertainment
Others
By Company
Conversant
JW Player
Tremor International
Verizon Media
Viant Technology
Interactive Advertising Bureau
Buzzfeed
Mashable Vice
Yahoo
Microsoft
AOL
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Video Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 In-stream Video Ad
1.2.3 Out-stream Video Ad
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital Video Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Retail
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Financial Services
1.3.5 Telecom
1.3.6 Consumer Goods and Electronics
1.3.7 Media and Entertainment
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Digital Video Advertising Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Digital Video Advertising Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Digital Video Advertising Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Digital Video Advertising Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Digital Video Advertising Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Digital Video Advertising Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Digital Video Advertising Industry Trends
2.3.2 Digital Video Advertising Market Drivers
2.3.3 Digital Video Advertising Market Challenges
2.3.4 Digital Video Advertising Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Digital Video Advertising Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Digital Video Advert
