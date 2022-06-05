Global High Temperature Polyamides Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

High Temperature Polyamides market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Temperature Polyamides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Polyamides are probably the most successful polymers in the field of highly technical applications. In the past few decades, we have witnessed the introduction of nylon as a replacement for metals and thermosetting materials in many applications in all industrial sectors. As is well known, nylon is a primary choice for applications at high temperatures, due to its excellent thermal resistance. In general, high temperature polyamides should have a heat resistance temperature of more than 200 degrees Celsius.

China is the largest market with about 28% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 25% market share.

The key players are DowDuPont, DSM, EMS-GRIVORY, Solvay, Mitsui Chemicals, Kuraray, BASF, Evonik, Genius, Kingfa etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 62% market share.

High Temperature Polyamides market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, High Temperature Polyamides product introduction, recent developments, High Temperature Polyamides sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

