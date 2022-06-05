Global Polycarbonate Diol Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Polycarbonate diol (PCD) is a kind of polyol chemical materials, with two ends -OH functional group molecular, and molecular weight ranges from hundreds to thousands.

Asia-Pacific is the largest Polycarbonate Diol market with about 60% market share. Europe is follower, accounting for about 19% market share.

The key players are UBE Chemical, Tosoh, Covestro, Asahi Kasei, Perstorp, Caffaro Industrie, Cromogenia-Units, Kuraray, Jiangsu Chemical Research etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 57% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polycarbonate Diol Market

In 2020, the global Polycarbonate Diol market size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain was US$ 172.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 216.5 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Polycarbonate Diol Scope and Market Size

Polycarbonate Diol market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polycarbonate Diol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polycarbonate Diol market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Polycarbonate Diol market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Polycarbonate Diol Market Share Analysis

Polycarbonate Diol market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polycarbonate Diol product introduction, recent developments, Polycarbonate Diol sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polycarbonate Diol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Solid PCD

1.2.3 Liquid PCD

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Polyurethane Elastomers

1.3.3 Polyurethane Adhesives

1.3.4 Polyurethane Coating

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Polycarbonate Diol Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Polycarbonate Diol Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Polycarbonate Diol Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Polycarbonate Diol Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polycarbonate Diol Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Polycarbonate Diol Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Polycarbonate Diol Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Polycarbonate Diol by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Polycarbonate Diol Manufacturers by Sales

