Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Thermoplastic polyamide elastomers are high-performance thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) block copolymers, based on nylon and polyethers or polyesters. PAEs consist of alternating hard and soft segments joined by amide linkages. They are used mainly in areas where other thermoplastic elastomers cannot compete or perform, especially at lower temperature. Moreover, PAEs can be processed by usual melt-processing techniques, such as injection molding, extrusion, blow molding, rotational molding and thermoforming.

Thermoplastic polyamide, belongs to the thermoplastic elastomer family. Thermoplastic elastomers are generally low modulus, flexible materials that can be stretched repeatedly to at least twice their original length at room temperature with an ability to return to their approximate original length when stress is released. The grandfather materials with this property are thermoset rubbers, but many families of injection-moldable thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) are replacing traditional rubbers. In addition to use in their basic form, TPEs are widely used to modify the properties of rigid thermoplastics, usually improving impact strength. This is quite common for sheet goods and general molding TPEs.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Market

In 2020, the global Thermoplastic Polyamide market size was US$ 174.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 186 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2027.

Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Scope and Market Size

Thermoplastic Polyamide market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoplastic Polyamide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Thermoplastic Polyamide market is segmented into

PA 12 Type

PA 6 Type

PA 11 Type

Others

Segment by Application, the Thermoplastic Polyamide market is segmented into

Automotive Parts

Sporting Goods

Medical Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Thermoplastic Polyamide Market Share Analysis

Thermoplastic Polyamide market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Thermoplastic Polyamide product introduction, recent developments, Thermoplastic Polyamide sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Arkema

Evonik

EMS-PATVAG

Ube

Mingju Plastics

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyamide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PA 12 Type

1.2.3 PA 6 Type

1.2.4 PA 11 Type

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive Parts

1.3.3 Sporting Goods

1.3.4 Medical Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Thermoplastic Polyamide Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Thermoplastic Polyamide Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Thermoplastic Polyamide Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyamide Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3

