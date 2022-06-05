Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) is lubricant additive intermediate which can further react to provide functional and performance products used in the oil, fuel, lubes, mining, coatings, personal care, pigments, dyes and polymers sectors. It can be prepared by the reaction of polyalkenes, generally polyisobutene, with maleic anhydride.

Lubrizol, Infineum, Chevron, Afton and Clariant are the leaders of the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) industry, which take about 45% market share. USA is the major region of the global market, which takes about 30% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market

In 2020, the global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market size was US$ 1458.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1769.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Scope and Market Size

Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Segment by Process, the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market Share Analysis

Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021.

The major companies include:

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Process

1.2.1 Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market Size Growth Rate by Process

1.2.2 Thermal Process

1.2.3 Chlorinated Alkylation Process

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Polyisobutylene Succinimide

1.3.3 Emulsifying Agents

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polyisobutenyl Succinic Anhydride (PIBSA) Revenue

