Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Electric Vehicles Adhesive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Vehicles Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

MMA

Cyanoacrylate

Others

Segment by Application

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Others

By Company

Henkel

Sika AG

H.B. Fuller

3M

DuPont

Lord Corporation

Ashland

Bostik

Jowat SE

Parker Hannifin Corp

PPG Industries

Permabond

Wacker Chemie AG

L and L Products

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Vehicles Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Polyurethane

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 MMA

1.2.6 Cyanoacrylate

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

1.3.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Production

2.1 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Electric Vehicles Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028



