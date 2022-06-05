Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH), short as EVOH, is thermoplastic polymer. EVOH resin, with outstanding gas barrier properties, is one of the three major barrier resins. EVOH resin is widely used in Food packaging and non-food packaging industry.

Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei and Chang Chun Petrochemical are the leaders of the Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) industry, which take about 98% market share. North America is the major region of the global market, which takes about 45% market share.

In 2020, the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market size was US$ 957.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1153.6 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Scope and Market Size

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Ethylene Content, the Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Share Analysis

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) product introduction, recent developments, Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Ethylene Content

1.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Ethylene Content

1.2.2 Ethylene Content (mol%) below 29

1.2.3 Ethylene Content (mol%) 29-35

1.2.4 Ethylene Content (mol%) 35-38

1.2.5 Ethylene Content (mol%) 38-44

1.2.6 Ethylene Content (mol%) above 44

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Packaging Material

1.3.3 Household Wrapping Material

1.3.4 Automotive Gas Tanks

1.3.5 Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

1.3.6 Wall Coverings

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3

