Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Polyaluminium chloride (PAC) is manufactured in both liquid and powder form. The product is used in deodorants and antiperspirants, as a flocculant in water purification, in treatment of drinking / potable water, wastewater treatment and paper sizing.
In this report, poly alumnium chloride is classified into liquid and powder type. All the poly alumnium chloride products are converted into 30% Al2O3 content.
The PAC market is highly fragmented and according to LPI analysts there are nearly 1,000 PAC manufacturers worldwide. In most markets, local players occupy a major market share. Kemira, Feralco Group and Venator are the main players in the European market. Jianheng Industry, PT Lautan Luas Tbk and Taki Chemical are leaders in the Asia Pacific market. Kemira, USALCO and GEO are the main players in the US market.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market
In 2020, the global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market size was US$ 1132 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1583.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.
Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Scope and Market Size
Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market is segmented into
PAC Powder
PAC Liquid
Segment by Application, the Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market is segmented into
Paper Making
Industrial Water Treatment
Municipal Water Treatment
Sewage Systems
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Share Analysis
Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) product introduction, recent developments, Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Kemira
Feralco Group
Venator
Jianheng Industry
PT Lautan Luas Tbk
Taki Chemical
Yiqing
GEO
Aditya Birla
Tenor Chemical
Ixom
Neel Chem
Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals
USALCO
Holland Company
Central Glass
Ak-Kim
Andhra Sugars
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PAC Powder
1.2.3 PAC Liquid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Paper Making
1.3.3 Industrial Water Treatment
1.3.4 Municipal Water Treatment
1.3.5 Sewage Systems
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
