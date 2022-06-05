Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Polyaluminium chloride (PAC) is manufactured in both liquid and powder form. The product is used in deodorants and antiperspirants, as a flocculant in water purification, in treatment of drinking / potable water, wastewater treatment and paper sizing.

In this report, poly alumnium chloride is classified into liquid and powder type. All the poly alumnium chloride products are converted into 30% Al2O3 content.

The PAC market is highly fragmented and according to LPI analysts there are nearly 1,000 PAC manufacturers worldwide. In most markets, local players occupy a major market share. Kemira, Feralco Group and Venator are the main players in the European market. Jianheng Industry, PT Lautan Luas Tbk and Taki Chemical are leaders in the Asia Pacific market. Kemira, USALCO and GEO are the main players in the US market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market

In 2020, the global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market size was US$ 1132 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1583.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027.

Global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Scope and Market Size

Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market is segmented into

PAC Powder

PAC Liquid

Segment by Application, the Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market is segmented into

Paper Making

Industrial Water Treatment

Municipal Water Treatment

Sewage Systems

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) Market Share Analysis

Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) product introduction, recent developments, Poly Aluminium Chloride (PAC) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Kemira

Feralco Group

Venator

Jianheng Industry

PT Lautan Luas Tbk

Taki Chemical

Yiqing

GEO

Aditya Birla

Tenor Chemical

Ixom

Neel Chem

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

USALCO

Holland Company

Central Glass

Ak-Kim

Andhra Sugars

