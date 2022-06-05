Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Polyester filament yarns are made by taking the single polyester filaments, grouping them together and then twisting or air-entangling them to make them workable. A monofilament yarn has just one, single polyester fiber that is usually not twisted.
Global Polyester Filament Yarn main players are Tongkun Group, Xin Feng Ming Group, Zhejiang Hengyi Group, Reliance, Shenghong, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%. China is the largest market, with a share nearly 80%.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market
In 2020, the global Polyester Filament Yarn market size was US$ 87590 million and it is expected to reach US$ 147230 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027.
Global Polyester Filament Yarn Scope and Market Size
Polyester Filament Yarn market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Filament Yarn market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Polyester Filament Yarn market is segmented into
Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)
Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)
Polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)
Segment by Application, the Polyester Filament Yarn market is segmented into
Apparel
Industrial
Household Textiles
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Polyester Filament Yarn Market Share Analysis
Polyester Filament Yarn market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polyester Filament Yarn product introduction, recent developments, Polyester Filament Yarn sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Tongkun Group
Xin Feng Ming Group
Zhejiang Hengyi Group
Reliance
Shenghong
Hengli Group
Billion Industrial
Rongsheng PetroChemical
Nanya
Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber
Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
Toray
Advansa
Lealea Group
Akra
PVTEX
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyester Filament Yarn Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)
1.2.3 Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)
1.2.4 Polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Apparel
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Household Textiles
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Polyester Filament Yarn Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Polyester Filament Yarn Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Revenue Market
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/