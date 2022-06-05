Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Polyester filament yarns are made by taking the single polyester filaments, grouping them together and then twisting or air-entangling them to make them workable. A monofilament yarn has just one, single polyester fiber that is usually not twisted.

Global Polyester Filament Yarn main players are Tongkun Group, Xin Feng Ming Group, Zhejiang Hengyi Group, Reliance, Shenghong, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 25%. China is the largest market, with a share nearly 80%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/102939/global-polyester-filament-yarn-2021-2027-497

In 2020, the global Polyester Filament Yarn market size was US$ 87590 million and it is expected to reach US$ 147230 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027.

Global Polyester Filament Yarn Scope and Market Size

Polyester Filament Yarn market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Filament Yarn market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polyester Filament Yarn market is segmented into

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

Polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

Segment by Application, the Polyester Filament Yarn market is segmented into

Apparel

Industrial

Household Textiles

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Polyester Filament Yarn Market Share Analysis

Polyester Filament Yarn market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polyester Filament Yarn product introduction, recent developments, Polyester Filament Yarn sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Tongkun Group

Xin Feng Ming Group

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Reliance

Shenghong

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Rongsheng PetroChemical

Nanya

Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Toray

Advansa

Lealea Group

Akra

PVTEX

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/102939/global-polyester-filament-yarn-2021-2027-497

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyester Filament Yarn Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

1.2.3 Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

1.2.4 Polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Apparel

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Household Textiles

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Polyester Filament Yarn Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Polyester Filament Yarn Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Polyester Filament Yarn Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Polyester Filament Yarn Revenue Market

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/102939/global-polyester-filament-yarn-2021-2027-497

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

