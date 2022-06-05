Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

UHMWPE is comprised of extremely long molecules (chains) of polyethylene oriented in the same direction, which results in large areas of overlap between the molecules. This overlap greatly increases the bond between the molecules and thereby, the strength of the fibre is greatly increased. When rope is manufactured using this fibre, extremely high strengths can be achieved.Dyneema® is the premium brand for Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene fibre.

UHMWPE (Ultra High Molecular Weight PolyEthylene), also known as HMPE (High Modulus PolyEthylene) or HPPE (High Performance PolyEthylene), is a polyolefin resin of very high molecular weight (mass) usually between 2 and 6 million g/mol with extremely long chains produced by gel spinning (wet or dry methods). The longer chain serves to transfer load more effectively to the polymer backbone by strengthening intermolecular interactions. This results in a very tough material, with the highest impact strength of any thermoplastic presently made.

UHMWPE is odorless, tasteless, and nontoxic. It is highly resistant to corrosive chemicals except oxidizing acids, has extremely low moisture absorption (Hydrophobic), very low coefficient of friction, self-lubricating and highly resistant to abrasion, in some forms being 15 times more resistant to abrasion than carbon steel. Its coefficient of friction is significantly lower than that of nylon and acetal, and is comparable to that of polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE, Teflon), but UHMWPE has better abrasion resistance than PTFE. UHMWPE material floats in water thus gaining another advantage over many other materials such as Polyester, Nylon, Aramids and LCP.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/102944/global-ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-ropes-ropes-2021-2027-570

UHMWPE ropes are increasingly replacing steel and conventional fibers in the shipping and offshore businesses of oil & gas, aquaculture, wind mills and cables and lately, experimentally, in ships’ cranes. These high performance ropes are stronger than steel and ~1/8 of the weight of comparable steel wires.

Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes main players are Lankhorst(WireCo), Samson, Bridon, Taizhou Hongda, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 35%. China is the largest market, with a share over 30%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Market

In 2020, the global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes market size was US$ 242.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 452.2 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Scope and Market Size

Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes market is segmented into

3 Strand

8 Strand

12 Strand

Segment by Application, the Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes market is segmented into

Aviation and Military

Industrial

Ocean

Leisure

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Market Share Analysis

Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes product introduction, recent developments, Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Lankhorst (WireCo)

Samson

Bridon

English Braids

Marlow Ropes

Katradis

Southern Ropes

Taizhou Hongda

Jiangsu Shenyun

Hunan Zhongtai

Ningbo Dacheng

Rope Technology

Juli Sling

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/102944/global-ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-ropes-ropes-2021-2027-570

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 3 Strand

1.2.3 8 Strand

1.2.4 12 Strand

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Aviation and Military

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Ocean

1.3.5 Leisure

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Ropes (UHMWPE) Ropes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/102944/global-ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-ropes-ropes-2021-2027-570

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

