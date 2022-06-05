Global Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Metal Cans (Aluminum Cans and Steel Cans)
Metal Barrels
Metal Drums and Pails
Segment by Application
Food and Beverages
Chemicals
Others
By Company
ArcelorMittal
Ardagh Group
Ball Corporation
BWAY Corporation
Can-Pack S. A.
CCL Industries
Cleveland Steel Container Corporation
CPMC Holdings
Crown Holdings
Daiwa Can Company
Huber Packaging Group
Pacific Can
SCH?TZ GmbH
Silgan Holdings
Skolnik Industries
Tata Steel Group
Toyo Seikan Group
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal Cans (Aluminum Cans and Steel Cans)
1.2.3 Metal Barrels
1.2.4 Metal Drums and Pails
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverages
1.3.3 Chemicals
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Metal Cans and Barrels and Drums and Pails Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2
