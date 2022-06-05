Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Antiperspirants and Deodorants market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antiperspirants and Deodorants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Sprays
Roll-on
Sticks
Others
Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
By Company
Henkel
Nike
The Procter and Gamble Company
Unilever
Coty
Kao Corporation
Beiersdorf
L`Oreal
Avon Products
Colgate-Palmolive Company
L'Occitane International
Benetton Group
CavinKare
Church and Dwight
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Antiperspirants and Deodorants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sprays
1.2.3 Roll-on
1.2.4 Sticks
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Online
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Antiperspirants and Deodorants by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Antiperspirants and Deodorants Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufactu
