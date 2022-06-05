Uncategorized

Global and United States Thermally Conductive Polymer Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Segment by Type

PPS (Polyphenylene Sulfide)

PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate)

PA (Polyamide)

PC (Polycarbonate)

PEI (Polyethylenimine)

PSU (Polysulfone)

PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone)

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Company

BASF

Covestro

Saint Gobain

Toray Industries

Royal DSM

HELLA

RTP Company

Celanese

PolyOne

Kaneka

Mitsubishi

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thermally Conductive Polymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thermally Conductive Polymer Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PPS (Polyphenylene Sulfide)
1.2.3 PBT (Polybutylene Terephthalate)
1.2.4 PA (Polyamide)
1.2.5 PC (Polycarbonate)
1.2.6 PEI (Polyethylenimine)
1.2.7 PSU (Polysulfone)
1.2.8 PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone)
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thermally Conductive Polymer Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Thermally Conductive Polymer Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Thermally Conductive Polymer Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Thermally Conductive Polymer Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Thermally Conductive Polymer, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Thermally Conductive Polymer Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Thermally Conductive Polymer Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Thermally Conductive Polymer Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
