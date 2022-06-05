Global and United States Polymer Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Polymer Adhesives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymer Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polymer Adhesives market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Water-based Adhesives

Solvent-based Adhesives

Other

Segment by Application

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Furniture

Packaging & Printing

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

DuPont

3M

Master Bond

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

ITW

Lanxess

Evostik

Henkel

Heraeus

Spunfab

Permabond

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polymer Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water-based Adhesives

1.2.3 Solvent-based Adhesives

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Consumer Goods

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Furniture

1.3.5 Packaging & Printing

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Polymer Adhesives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Polymer Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Polymer Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Polymer Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Polymer Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Glob

