Global and United States Polymer Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Polymer Adhesives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymer Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Polymer Adhesives market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Water-based Adhesives
Solvent-based Adhesives
Other
Segment by Application
Consumer Goods
Electronics
Furniture
Packaging & Printing
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
DuPont
3M
Master Bond
Bostik
H.B. Fuller
ITW
Lanxess
Evostik
Henkel
Heraeus
Spunfab
Permabond
Royal Adhesives & Sealants
Shenzhen San Pi Polymer Adhesive Tape Products Factory
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polymer Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Water-based Adhesives
1.2.3 Solvent-based Adhesives
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Goods
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Furniture
1.3.5 Packaging & Printing
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Polymer Adhesives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Polymer Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Polymer Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Polymer Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Polymer Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Polymer Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Polymer Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Glob
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/