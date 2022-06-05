Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Super-absorbent polymer (SAP) is a granular material with exceptional ability to absorb aqueous solutions and is widely used in hygiene products such as diapers and feminine hygiene products. In addition, SAP finds use in agriculture, construction, entertainment and personal care.

At present, the major manufacturers of Super Absorbent Polymer are Nippon Shokubhai, BASF, Evonik Industries, Sumitomo Seika, LG Chemical and Sanyo Chemical. Nippon Shokubhai is the world leader.

Asia is the world’s largest market for baby disposable diapers, especially China, accounting for 19% of global demand.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/103288/global-super-absorbent-polymer-2021-2027-614

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market

Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Scope and Market Size:

Segment by Type, the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market is segmented into:

Segment by Application, the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market is segmented into:

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Share Analysis:

The major companies include:

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/103288/global-super-absorbent-polymer-2021-2027-614

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sodium Polyacrylate

1.2.3 Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Disposable Diapers

1.3.3 Adult Incontinence

1.3.4 Feminine Hygiene

1.3.5 Agriculture Products

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Super Absorbent Polymer (S

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/103288/global-super-absorbent-polymer-2021-2027-614

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

