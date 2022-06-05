Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Market Research Report 2021

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Single-layer

Multilayer

Segment by Application

Hygiene

Medical

Filtration

Automotive

Consumer products

Building & Construction

By Company

Ahlstrom-Munksjo (Finland)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Glatfelter Company (US)

DuPont (US)

Lydall Inc. (US)

Fitesa (Brazil)

TWE Group (Germany)

Freudenberg Group (Germany)

PFNonwovens (Czech Republic)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nonwoven Polyester Fabric

1.2 Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Single-layer

1.2.3 Multilayer

1.3 Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Hygiene

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Filtration

1.3.5 Automotive

1.3.6 Consumer products

1.3.7 Building & Construction

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competitio

