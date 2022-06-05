Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027
Polyetherimide (PEI) is an amorphous, amber-to-transparent thermoplastic with characteristics similar to the related plastic PEEK. Relative to PEEK, PEI is cheaper, but is lower in impact strength and usable temperature.
Global Polyetherimide (PEI) key players include SABIC, RTP, Ensinger, Mitsui Chemicals, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 90%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe, with a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, Reinforced is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Electronics, Aircraft, Medical and Tableware/Catering.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market
In 2020, the global Polyetherimide (PEI) market size was US$ 359 million and it is expected to reach US$ 482.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.
Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Scope and Market Size
Polyetherimide (PEI) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyetherimide (PEI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Polyetherimide (PEI) market is segmented into
Unreinforced
Reinforced
Segment by Application, the Polyetherimide (PEI) market is segmented into
Electronics
Automotive
Medical
Tableware/Catering
Aircraft
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Share Analysis
Polyetherimide (PEI) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polyetherimide (PEI) product introduction, recent developments, Polyetherimide (PEI) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
SABIC
RTP
Ensinger
Mitsui Chemicals
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyetherimide (PEI) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Unreinforced
1.2.3 Reinforced
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Electronics
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Tableware/Catering
1.3.6 Aircraft
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) by Manufacturers
