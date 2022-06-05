Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Polyetherimide (PEI) is an amorphous, amber-to-transparent thermoplastic with characteristics similar to the related plastic PEEK. Relative to PEEK, PEI is cheaper, but is lower in impact strength and usable temperature.

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) key players include SABIC, RTP, Ensinger, Mitsui Chemicals, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share about 90%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe, with a share about 40 percent. In terms of product, Reinforced is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Electronics, Aircraft, Medical and Tableware/Catering.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market

In 2020, the global Polyetherimide (PEI) market size was US$ 359 million and it is expected to reach US$ 482.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2027.

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Scope and Market Size

Polyetherimide (PEI) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyetherimide (PEI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polyetherimide (PEI) market is segmented into

Unreinforced

Reinforced

Segment by Application, the Polyetherimide (PEI) market is segmented into

Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Tableware/Catering

Aircraft

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Share Analysis

Polyetherimide (PEI) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polyetherimide (PEI) product introduction, recent developments, Polyetherimide (PEI) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

SABIC

RTP

Ensinger

Mitsui Chemicals

