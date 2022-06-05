Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027
Gas Separation Membranes is an interphase between two adjacent phases acting as a selective barrier, regulating the transport of gases among gas mixtures.
Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation key players include Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, TriTech, Grasys, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 75%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Asia-Pacific, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Hollow Fiber is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Isolation of Inert N2 from Air, followed by H2 Recovery, CO2 Removal from Natural Gas, Vapor/Nitrogen Separation, etc.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market
In 2020, the global Polymeric Membrane for Separation market size was US$ 610 million and it is expected to reach US$ 658.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2027.
Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Scope and Market Size
Polymeric Membrane for Separation market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymeric Membrane for Separation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Polymeric Membrane for Separation market is segmented into
Hollow Fiber
Spiral Wound
Others
Segment by Application, the Polymeric Membrane for Separation market is segmented into
Isolation of Inert N2 from Air
H2 Recovery
CO2 Removal from Natural Gas
Vapor/Nitrogen Separation
Other Applications
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market Share Analysis
Polymeric Membrane for Separation market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polymeric Membrane for Separation product introduction, recent developments, Polymeric Membrane for Separation sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Air Products
Air Liquide
UBE
Grasys
Evonik
Schlumberger
IGS
Honeywell
MTR
Borsig
Parker Hannifin
Tianbang
SSS
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Hollow Fiber
1.2.3 Spiral Wound
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Isolation of Inert N2 from Air
1.3.3 H2 Recovery
1.3.4 CO2 Removal from Natural Gas
1.3.5 Vapor/Nitrogen Separation
1.3.6 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Revenue by Region: 2016
