Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Gas Separation Membranes is an interphase between two adjacent phases acting as a selective barrier, regulating the transport of gases among gas mixtures.

Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation key players include Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, TriTech, Grasys, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 75%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by Asia-Pacific, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, Hollow Fiber is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Isolation of Inert N2 from Air, followed by H2 Recovery, CO2 Removal from Natural Gas, Vapor/Nitrogen Separation, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market

In 2020, the global Polymeric Membrane for Separation market size was US$ 610 million and it is expected to reach US$ 658.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.0% during 2021-2027.

Global Polymeric Membrane for Separation Scope and Market Size

Polymeric Membrane for Separation market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polymeric Membrane for Separation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Polymeric Membrane for Separation market is segmented into

Hollow Fiber

Spiral Wound

Others

Segment by Application, the Polymeric Membrane for Separation market is segmented into

Isolation of Inert N2 from Air

H2 Recovery

CO2 Removal from Natural Gas

Vapor/Nitrogen Separation

Other Applications

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Polymeric Membrane for Separation Market Share Analysis

Polymeric Membrane for Separation market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Polymeric Membrane for Separation product introduction, recent developments, Polymeric Membrane for Separation sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Air Products

Air Liquide

UBE

Grasys

Evonik

Schlumberger

IGS

Honeywell

MTR

Borsig

Parker Hannifin

Tianbang

SSS

