Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

This report studies the Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market, Vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane is a silicone fluid used as silicone sealant raw material. Other applications include vinyl & hydride for addition cure, silanol terminated fluids for crystallization cure, as well as epoxy, amine, methacrylate, carbinol, and mercapto functionalities. Vinyl terminated polydimethylsiloxane is a colorless liquid, with average molecular weight of around 25,000. It is also water, heat, dirt, and dust resistant. Polymerized product provides non-corrosive shield against moisture, dirt and contaminants for electrical components. Polymer may be heat or room temperature cured. Polymerization produces no volatile gases.

Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane key players include DyStar, AB Specialty Silicones, BlueStar, PCC group, BRB International, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 45%. China is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America, with a share about 35 percent. In terms of product, Viscosity (Below 500) is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is LSR (Liquid Silicone Rubber), followed by HTV (High Temperature Vulcanized Silicone Rubber).

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market

In 2020, the global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market size was US$ 635 million and it is expected to reach US$ 893 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

Global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Scope and Market Size

Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Viscosity, the Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market is segmented into

Below 500

500-5000

Above 5000

Segment by Application, the Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market is segmented into

HTV (High Temperature Vulcanized Silicone Rubber)

LSR (Liquid Silicone Rubber)

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane Market Share Analysis

Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane product introduction, recent developments, Vinyl Terminated Polydimethylsiloxane sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

GELEST

PCC

Milliken Chemical

Siltech .

AB Specialty Silicones

Finetech Industry

United Chemical

Shandong Dayi Chemical

YZHY XC

Runhe

BlueStar

Wynca

DyStar

BRB International

