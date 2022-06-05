Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
Carbon
Glass
Aramid
Boron
Others
Segment by Application
Construction
Automotive
Aerospace
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
BASF
Cytec Industries
Hexcel
DuPont
Owens Corning
Thermo Fisher
Teijin
Koninklijke Ten Cate
Arkema
Toray Industries
Mitsubishi Rayon
Solvay
TPI Composites
SGL Carbon
Kemrock
3B-Fibreglass
Cristex
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Carbon
1.2.3 Glass
1.2.4 Aramid
1.2.5 Boron
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Aerospace
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Advanced Polymer Matrix Composites Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Advanced Polymer Matri
