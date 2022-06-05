Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027
Nylon cord fabric is made of nylon yarn and is one of the main materials often used in tire internal load-bearing and reinforcement. It has the characteristics of high strength, good impact resistance and fatigue resistance, and little increase in tire temperature.
The main nylon 66 cord fabric manufacturers on the market include Kordsa and Shenma. There are many nylon 6 cord fabric manufacturers, such as Junma Group, Haiyang Chemical Fiber, etc., mainly concentrated in Asian regions such as China, India and Southeast Asia. Due to the large number of manufacturers and the relatively cheap products of mesh nylon 6 cord fabrics, it occupies the main nylon cord fabric sales market with a market share of about 64%?
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market
In 2020, the global Nylon Cord Fabric market size was US$ 1752.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2015.4 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2027.
Global Nylon Cord Fabric Scope and Market Size
Nylon Cord Fabric market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nylon Cord Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type, the Nylon Cord Fabric market is segmented into
Nylon 6
Nylon 66
Segment by Application, the Nylon Cord Fabric market is segmented into
Aftermarket
OEM
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Nylon Cord Fabric Market Share Analysis
Nylon Cord Fabric market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Nylon Cord Fabric product introduction, recent developments, Nylon Cord Fabric sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Kordsa Global
Shenma Industry
Horse
Haiyang Chemical Fiber
SRF Ltd
Kordarna Plus A.S.
Century Enka
Huaian nylon chemical fiber
Hangzhou Dikai
Firestone Fibers & Textiles CO
Strong holding
Shandong Shifeng
Madura Industrial Textiles
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nylon Cord Fabric Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Nylon 6
1.2.3 Nylon 66
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Aftermarket
1.3.3 OEM
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Nylon Cord Fabric Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027
2.3 Nylon Cord Fabric Sales by Region (2016-2027)
2.3.1 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
2.4 Nylon Cord Fabric Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4.2 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.3 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)
3 Global Nylon Cord Fabric by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Nylon Cord Fabric Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Nylon Cord Fabric Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Nylon Cord Fa
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/