China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Report & Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) in China, including the following market information:

China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

China top five Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) market size is expected to growth from US$ 378.4 million in 2020 to US$ 528.9 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

The China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) market was valued at US$ XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

High Molecular Weight BPS

Low Molecular Weight BPS

China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

PA

PBT

PET

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) revenues in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) revenues share in China market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) sales in China market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) sales share in China market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lanxess

Albemarle

ICL

Shandong Brother

Shandong Tianyi

Sunris

Shandong Runke

Shouguang Derun

XINYANGCHEM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Overall Market Size

2.1 China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Players in China Market

3.2 Top China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Sales by Companies

3.5 China Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Companies in China Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Players in China Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Companies in China

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brominated Polystyrene (BPS) Companies in China

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

