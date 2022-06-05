Power Supply for Industrial Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In the automated production process, a power supply is the basic component that requires high stability and safety protection functions. DIN rail mounting models and the panel mounting models, are highly efficient and stable industrial power supplies. Industrial power supply is useful for modern manufacturing?s sensitive computerized equipment PLCs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Supply for Industrial in global, including the following market information:
Global Power Supply for Industrial Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Power Supply for Industrial Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Power Supply for Industrial companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Supply for Industrial market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Panel Mount Industrial Power Supply Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Supply for Industrial include Delta, MeanWell, Siemens, Omron, Bicker, Phoenix Contact, Emerson, PULS GmbH and Adel Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Supply for Industrial manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Supply for Industrial Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Supply for Industrial Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Panel Mount Industrial Power Supply
DIN Rail Industrial Power Supply
Global Power Supply for Industrial Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Supply for Industrial Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor
Energy and Power
Oil and Gas
Chemical
Pharmaceutical
Automotive
Aerospace and Defense
Others
Global Power Supply for Industrial Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Supply for Industrial Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Power Supply for Industrial revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Power Supply for Industrial revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Power Supply for Industrial sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Power Supply for Industrial sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Delta
MeanWell
Siemens
Omron
Bicker
Phoenix Contact
Emerson
PULS GmbH
Adel Systems
Deutronic Elektronik GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Supply for Industrial Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Supply for Industrial Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Supply for Industrial Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Supply for Industrial Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Supply for Industrial Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Power Supply for Industrial Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Supply for Industrial Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Supply for Industrial Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Supply for Industrial Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power Supply for Industrial Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power Supply for Industrial Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Supply for Industrial Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Supply for Industrial Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Supply for Industrial Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Supply for Industrial Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
