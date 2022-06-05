Industrial Power Supply Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Power Supply in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Power Supply Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Power Supply Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Power Supply companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Power Supply market was valued at 10870 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14570 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 500 W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Power Supply include Delta Electronics, TDK, XP Power, Siemens, Murata Power Solutions, Advanced Energy, Bel Fuse, Cosel and MEAN WELL. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Power Supply manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Power Supply Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less than 500 W
500 W-1000 W
1000 W-10 kW
10-75 kW
75-150 kW
Global Industrial Power Supply Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Test & Measurement
Industrial 3D Printing
Robotics
Others
Global Industrial Power Supply Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Power Supply revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Power Supply revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Power Supply sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Power Supply sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Delta Electronics
TDK
XP Power
Siemens
Murata Power Solutions
Advanced Energy
Bel Fuse
Cosel
MEAN WELL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Power Supply Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Power Supply Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Power Supply Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Power Supply Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Power Supply Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Power Supply Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Power Supply Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Power Supply Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Power Supply Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Power Supply Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Power Supply Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Power Supply Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Power Supply Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Power Supply Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Power Supply Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Power Supply Companies
4 Sights by Product
