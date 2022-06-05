Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible HVDC Transmission System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flexible HVDC Transmission System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 400 KV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flexible HVDC Transmission System include Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Siemens, Prysmian Group, XD Group, GE Grid Solution, TBEA, Xuji Group, Nexans and NKT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flexible HVDC Transmission System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 400 KV

400-800 KV

Above 800 KV

Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Subsea Transmission

Underground Transmission

Overhead Transmission

Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flexible HVDC Transmission System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flexible HVDC Transmission System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Siemens

Prysmian Group

XD Group

GE Grid Solution

TBEA

Xuji Group

Nexans

NKT

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

Mitsubishi Electric

NR Electric

