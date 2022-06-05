Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flexible HVDC Transmission System in Global, including the following market information:
Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flexible HVDC Transmission System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 400 KV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flexible HVDC Transmission System include Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Siemens, Prysmian Group, XD Group, GE Grid Solution, TBEA, Xuji Group, Nexans and NKT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flexible HVDC Transmission System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less than 400 KV
400-800 KV
Above 800 KV
Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Subsea Transmission
Underground Transmission
Overhead Transmission
Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flexible HVDC Transmission System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flexible HVDC Transmission System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hitachi ABB Power Grids
Siemens
Prysmian Group
XD Group
GE Grid Solution
TBEA
Xuji Group
Nexans
NKT
Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions
Mitsubishi Electric
NR Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flexible HVDC Transmission System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flexible HVDC Transmission System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Flexible HVDC Transmission System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Flexible HVDC Transmission System Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flexible HVDC Transmission System Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flexible HVDC Transmission System Companies
