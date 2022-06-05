Partial Discharge Monitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Partial Discharge Monitors in global, including the following market information:

Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Partial Discharge Monitors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Partial Discharge Monitors market was valued at 480.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 667.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Permanent Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Partial Discharge Monitors include Qualitrol, Mitsubishi Electric, Eaton, OMICRON, Siemens, Megger, HVPD Ltd., LS Cable & System and Prysmian Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Partial Discharge Monitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Permanent Type

Temporary Type

Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

GIS

Transformers

Power Cables

Others

Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Partial Discharge Monitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Partial Discharge Monitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Partial Discharge Monitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Partial Discharge Monitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Qualitrol

Mitsubishi Electric

Eaton

OMICRON

Siemens

Megger

HVPD Ltd.

LS Cable & System

Prysmian Group

Doble Engineering Company

EA Technology

APM Technologies

IPEC Limited

Dynamic Ratings

Altanova Group

Dimrus

PMDT

PowerPD Inc.

Innovit Electric

Rugged Monitoring

