Partial Discharge Monitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Partial Discharge Monitors in global, including the following market information:
Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Partial Discharge Monitors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Partial Discharge Monitors market was valued at 480.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 667.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Permanent Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Partial Discharge Monitors include Qualitrol, Mitsubishi Electric, Eaton, OMICRON, Siemens, Megger, HVPD Ltd., LS Cable & System and Prysmian Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Partial Discharge Monitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Permanent Type
Temporary Type
Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
GIS
Transformers
Power Cables
Others
Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Partial Discharge Monitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Partial Discharge Monitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Partial Discharge Monitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Partial Discharge Monitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Qualitrol
Mitsubishi Electric
Eaton
OMICRON
Siemens
Megger
HVPD Ltd.
LS Cable & System
Prysmian Group
Doble Engineering Company
EA Technology
APM Technologies
IPEC Limited
Dynamic Ratings
Altanova Group
Dimrus
PMDT
PowerPD Inc.
Innovit Electric
Rugged Monitoring
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Partial Discharge Monitors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Partial Discharge Monitors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Partial Discharge Monitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Partial Discharge Monitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Partial Discharge Monitors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Partial Discharge Monitors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Partial Discharge Monitors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Partial Discharge Monitors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Partial Discharge Monitors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Partial Discharge Monitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Partial Discharge Monitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Partial Discharge Monitors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Partial Discharge Monitors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Partial Discharge Monitors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Partial D
